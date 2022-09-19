8,179 Shares in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,179 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 388,293 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,664,000 after purchasing an additional 19,109 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,995 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 21,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 481,716 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $44,232,000 after acquiring an additional 10,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,917,908 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $175,868,000 after acquiring an additional 85,362 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDOC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Teladoc Health from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen lowered Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health Trading Down 4.4 %

In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $140,438.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,610,757.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,098 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $140,438.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,610,757.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $41,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,016.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,151 shares of company stock worth $370,316. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $30.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.49. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.38 and a 12 month high of $156.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.86.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $592.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.86 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 2.04% and a negative net margin of 441.94%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Teladoc Health

(Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.