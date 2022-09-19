13,853 Shares in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,853 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WTFC. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 75,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,048,000 after buying an additional 47,401 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,921,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 160.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 542,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,406,000 after purchasing an additional 334,184 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 103,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Wintrust Financial to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $130.00 to $111.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Wintrust Financial to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.29.

Wintrust Financial Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $85.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.24. Wintrust Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $72.10 and a twelve month high of $105.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.21). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 22.78%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

