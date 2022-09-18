Yarbrough Capital LLC Has $51.58 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Yarbrough Capital LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 340,234 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 3.9% of Yarbrough Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $51,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $131.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $126.17 and a 52-week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Fubon Bank cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.68.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

