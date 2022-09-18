XPAC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPAX) Stock Holdings Increased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in XPAC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPAX – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,692 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.84% of XPAC Acquisition worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in XPAC Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $969,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in XPAC Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,789,000. Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new position in XPAC Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,705,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in XPAC Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,682,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in XPAC Acquisition by 2.5% in the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 192,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares during the period. 32.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get XPAC Acquisition alerts:

XPAC Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of XPAX stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.75. XPAC Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $9.82.

About XPAC Acquisition

XPAC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for XPAC Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPAC Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.