Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Director Sells $359,040.00 in Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) Director Laurence Zuriff sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total value of $359,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 875,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,377,114.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Laurence Zuriff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 13th, Laurence Zuriff sold 7,000 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $413,420.00.

On Thursday, August 25th, Laurence Zuriff sold 6,000 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total value of $281,520.00.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Laurence Zuriff sold 7,000 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $315,140.00.

On Friday, July 1st, Laurence Zuriff sold 7,000 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $232,120.00.

Xometry Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XMTR opened at $56.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.56 and a beta of 0.04. Xometry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.61 and a 1 year high of $67.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $95.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.90 million. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 15.95% and a negative net margin of 24.80%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on XMTR. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Xometry from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Xometry from $44.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Xometry from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Xometry from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, CL King upped their target price on Xometry from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xometry

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMTR. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Xometry by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 80,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after buying an additional 8,299 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Xometry by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 162,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,320,000 after buying an additional 83,079 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xometry by 1,212.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 54,273 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 4th quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Xometry by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,887,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,742,000 after purchasing an additional 753,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Xometry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

Further Reading

