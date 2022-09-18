West Coast Financial LLC Trims Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

West Coast Financial LLC lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 193,596 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 1.3% of West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $2,080,248,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 201.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,364,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,901,362,000 after buying an additional 25,630,363 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after buying an additional 16,074,485 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,922,274,000 after buying an additional 10,103,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,121,530,000 after buying an additional 6,279,484 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Intel to a “negative” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.96.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $29.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $120.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.93. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $28.42 and a 1-year high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.