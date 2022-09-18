Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Receives $348.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $348.25.

WAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Waters in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on Waters to $378.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Waters from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Waters from $340.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Waters Stock Down 4.0 %

WAT opened at $283.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $325.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $321.98. The company has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.87. Waters has a 1 year low of $280.75 and a 1 year high of $405.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Institutional Trading of Waters

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $714.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.77 million. Waters had a return on equity of 203.31% and a net margin of 24.21%. Waters’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Waters will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waters by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,689,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,076,263,000 after acquiring an additional 30,274 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Waters by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,108,293 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,895,953,000 after buying an additional 38,739 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Waters by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,781,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,036,285,000 after purchasing an additional 70,524 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Waters by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $467,011,000 after purchasing an additional 666,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waters by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $439,993,000 after purchasing an additional 21,757 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

