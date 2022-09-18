Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Receives C$146.43 Average Target Price from Analysts

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$146.43.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WCN. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from C$170.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Waste Connections to C$138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

In related news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 3,073 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$180.55, for a total transaction of C$554,825.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$905,811.32. In other news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 3,073 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$180.55, for a total value of C$554,825.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$905,811.32. Also, Senior Officer Patrick J. Shea sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$187.38, for a total value of C$1,311,679.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,813 shares in the company, valued at C$2,400,936.07.

Waste Connections Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at C$192.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$177.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$170.30. Waste Connections has a 1 year low of C$148.05 and a 1 year high of C$194.25. The stock has a market cap of C$49.43 billion and a PE ratio of 55.39.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.23 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.32 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 4.5095299 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.294 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.79%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.