Walleye Capital LLC Takes Position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSEM. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,307,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 389.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,017,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,268 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,849,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,182,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,628,000 after acquiring an additional 983,880 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Tower Semiconductor Trading Down 0.1 %

About Tower Semiconductor

NASDAQ TSEM opened at $45.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.81. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 52 week low of $28.42 and a 52 week high of $49.13.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

