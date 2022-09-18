Walleye Capital LLC Takes $1.69 Million Position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 117,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.17% of Cars.com at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CARS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Cars.com by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 22,822 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cars.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,954,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Cars.com by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Cars.com by 229.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 48,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cars.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Cars.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CARS. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Cars.com to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Cars.com to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Cars.com Price Performance

CARS stock opened at $11.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.92 million, a PE ratio of 138.89 and a beta of 1.96. Cars.com Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $19.09.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $162.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.89 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 1.00%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cars.com

(Get Rating)

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.