Walleye Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 29,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Keros Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $139,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $288,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keros Therapeutics news, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 46,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,381,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics Stock Performance

KROS stock opened at $36.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $883.34 million, a P/E ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.29. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.38 and a 52 week high of $68.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.00 and its 200 day moving average is $41.43.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.65 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KROS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 10th.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

