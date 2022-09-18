Walleye Capital LLC Purchases 3,850 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 173.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAIA. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 21,243.8% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 451,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,013,000 after acquiring an additional 449,093 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,025,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $249,643,000 after acquiring an additional 353,020 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,437,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $484,392,000 after acquiring an additional 314,246 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 712,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,648,000 after acquiring an additional 236,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 895,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,838,000 after acquiring an additional 117,431 shares during the last quarter.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SAIA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Saia from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Saia from $238.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup set a $212.00 price target on Saia in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Saia from $275.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Saia from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.71.
Saia stock opened at $185.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $217.96 and its 200 day moving average is $216.94. Saia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.03 and a twelve month high of $365.50.
Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $745.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.26 million. Saia had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.
