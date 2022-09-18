Walleye Capital LLC Makes New Investment in DUET Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DUETU)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in DUET Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DUETU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 166,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DUET Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DUET Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $515,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DUET Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $681,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in DUET Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $838,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in DUET Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $936,000.

DUET Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DUETU opened at $9.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average of $10.00. DUET Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $10.17.

About DUET Acquisition

DUET Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operation. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Further Reading

