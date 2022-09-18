Walleye Capital LLC Makes New $1.54 Million Investment in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 94,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Stellantis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 15,267 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 9,764.8% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 693,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,330,000 after buying an additional 686,952 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 1,264,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,748,000 after buying an additional 131,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

STLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Stellantis from €25.00 ($25.51) to €18.50 ($18.88) in a report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Stellantis from €19.00 ($19.39) to €21.00 ($21.43) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of Stellantis stock opened at $13.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. Stellantis has a one year low of $11.37 and a one year high of $21.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.17.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

