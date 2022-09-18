Walleye Capital LLC Invests $1.37 Million in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 50,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NLSN. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 178.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,873,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $459,622,000 after acquiring an additional 10,814,521 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nielsen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,720,000. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Nielsen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,186,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Nielsen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,462,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in Nielsen by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 16,431,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,887 shares in the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Nielsen Stock Up 0.1 %
NLSN opened at $27.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.08. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.25. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $27.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.
Nielsen Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.33%.
Nielsen Company Profile
Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.
