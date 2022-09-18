Walleye Capital LLC Increases Stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 116.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 14,421 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $829,542,000 after purchasing an additional 493,052 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,796,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $825,827,000 after purchasing an additional 472,527 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,581,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,812,000 after purchasing an additional 31,587 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,391,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $252,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 5.9% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,404,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $177,995,000 after purchasing an additional 188,830 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OLN shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Olin from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Olin from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Olin from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Olin to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Olin in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

OLN stock opened at $45.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $43.02 and a 1-year high of $67.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 8.41%.

In related news, COO James A. Varilek sold 3,345 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $193,374.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,763.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

