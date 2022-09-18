W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Receives $518.57 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $518.57.

GWW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Stephens upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total value of $1,165,069.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,996 shares in the company, valued at $5,998,359.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GWW. abrdn plc lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 27,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,314,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,477,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $541,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $526.16 on Thursday. W.W. Grainger has a 52-week low of $391.16 and a 52-week high of $588.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $537.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $504.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.65 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 57.59%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger will post 28.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.14%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

