Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.184 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Vistra has a dividend payout ratio of 24.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Vistra to earn $2.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.3%.

Get Vistra alerts:

Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $25.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.24. Vistra has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $27.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $1.31. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Vistra had a positive return on equity of 27.24% and a negative net margin of 8.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vistra will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

VST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vistra from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Paul M. Barbas bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.90 per share, with a total value of $199,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 90,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,055.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Vistra by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vistra by 14.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vistra in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in Vistra by 3.5% in the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 50,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vistra by 12.9% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vistra

(Get Rating)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.