Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 114,010 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Verition Fund Management LLC decreased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 65.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,010 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,426,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,462,000 after acquiring an additional 316,845 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,749,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,938 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,206,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,609,000 after purchasing an additional 112,466 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,755,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,387,000 after purchasing an additional 12,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1,059.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,823,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $41.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.98. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $30.52 and a one year high of $43.71. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.68.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, Director Erik Olsson sold 126,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $5,500,279.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 631,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,445,067.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $4,136,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,646,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,472,144.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Erik Olsson sold 126,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $5,500,279.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 631,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,445,067.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 230,742 shares of company stock worth $9,806,222. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WSC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

(Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

