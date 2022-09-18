Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 70,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LAZ. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Lazard by 5.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,560,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $295,335,000 after purchasing an additional 439,866 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lazard by 27.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,007,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,248,000 after purchasing an additional 429,669 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Lazard by 20.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,847,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,748,000 after purchasing an additional 307,614 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Lazard by 21.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,514,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,266,000 after purchasing an additional 272,582 shares during the period. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd raised its stake in Lazard by 441.9% during the first quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 285,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,836,000 after purchasing an additional 232,495 shares during the period.

Get Lazard alerts:

Lazard Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of LAZ stock opened at $36.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Lazard Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $30.72 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.82.

Lazard Announces Dividend

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. Lazard had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The company had revenue of $676.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lazard Ltd will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LAZ shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lazard from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Lazard from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lazard presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.71.

About Lazard

(Get Rating)

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.