Verition Fund Management LLC Has $2.38 Million Stock Holdings in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) by 158.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,301,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 797,749 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.66% of ADMA Biologics worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 10,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $2.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.09. The firm has a market cap of $520.35 million, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 7.94. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $2.92.

ADMA Biologics ( NASDAQ:ADMA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 54.78% and a negative net margin of 66.44%. The company had revenue of $33.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on ADMA Biologics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.30.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

