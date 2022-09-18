Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Position Trimmed by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,473,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,777,000 after purchasing an additional 30,209 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,144,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,036,000 after purchasing an additional 42,320 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 906,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,714,000 after purchasing an additional 377,976 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 763.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 841,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,968,000 after purchasing an additional 743,743 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 484,823.9% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 771,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,134,000 after purchasing an additional 770,870 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $235.80 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $217.12 and a 52 week high of $268.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $240.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.05.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

