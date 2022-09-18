UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Upgraded at Citigroup

UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on UCB from €110.00 ($112.24) to €105.00 ($107.14) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered UCB from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered UCB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered UCB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on UCB from €110.00 ($112.24) to €90.00 ($91.84) in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.71.

Get UCB alerts:

UCB Stock Performance

Shares of UCBJF stock opened at $73.25 on Friday. UCB has a fifty-two week low of $68.96 and a fifty-two week high of $122.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.23.

About UCB

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UCB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UCB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.