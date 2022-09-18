U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB stock opened at $45.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $43.74 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.67. The firm has a market cap of $68.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler set a $50.00 price objective on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.56.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.