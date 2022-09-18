Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRINGet Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Trinity Capital’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut Trinity Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.50 in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Trinity Capital stock opened at $15.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Trinity Capital has a 1-year low of $13.81 and a 1-year high of $20.26. The company has a market cap of $480.26 million, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.11.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRINGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $33.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.24 million. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 59.17%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trinity Capital will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steve Louis Brown purchased 24,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.75 per share, with a total value of $391,151.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 439,546 shares in the company, valued at $6,922,849.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kyle Steven Brown bought 3,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.33 per share, with a total value of $49,929.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,843.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steve Louis Brown bought 24,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.75 per share, with a total value of $391,151.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,922,849.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 34,152 shares of company stock valued at $536,587. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the first quarter worth about $936,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Trinity Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Callodine Capital Management LP raised its stake in Trinity Capital by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 606,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,668,000 after buying an additional 66,852 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trinity Capital by 33.3% during the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 6,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Trinity Capital by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,611,000 after buying an additional 26,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.53% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland, San Diego, California and Austin, Texas.

