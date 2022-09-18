Thrive Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,327 Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 69.4% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen set a $205.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.08.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.3 %

HON opened at $177.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $192.71 and its 200-day moving average is $189.22. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.35 and a 52-week high of $228.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

