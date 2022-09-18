Thrive Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,992 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.58.

Bank of America Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:BAC opened at $34.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $274.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.67 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.05.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.50%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

