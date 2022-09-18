THG (OTCMKTS:THGPF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Liberum Capital

THG (OTCMKTS:THGPF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Liberum Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

THGPF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of THG in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of THG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get THG alerts:

THG Stock Performance

Shares of THGPF opened at 0.59 on Friday. THG has a fifty-two week low of 0.00 and a fifty-two week high of 1.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.78.

About THG

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a D2C sport nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan, protein, vitamin, athleisure, and healthy snacks; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers businesses and brands, which offers hosting, analytics, fraud detection, logistics, and warehousing services, as well as digital brand management, including marketing, translation, and global customer services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for THG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.