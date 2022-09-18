The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,531 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,755 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $11,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,608 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 212,074 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $11,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 232,330 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $12,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 303,989 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $16,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at $17,917,068.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,468.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,576 shares in the company, valued at $6,975,168. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE TJX opened at $64.66 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $77.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on TJX. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.94.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.