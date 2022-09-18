The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Baker Boyer National Bank

Baker Boyer National Bank cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,830 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 25.5% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,690 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 20,429 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $275.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The stock has a market cap of $282.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.53 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.95.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.