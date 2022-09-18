The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $18.27

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.27 and last traded at $18.36, with a volume of 3325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.75.

HAIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.30.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.12 and its 200 day moving average is $26.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.23.

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.69 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. American Trust grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 6,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

