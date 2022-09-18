The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 540.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 7,659 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 15.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 171,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,832,000 after buying an additional 22,821 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 81,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,073,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 23.3% in the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 29.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $342.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

In other news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $1,299,132.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,982 shares in the company, valued at $8,498,672.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $1,299,132.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,982 shares in the company, valued at $8,498,672.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $1,828,758.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,716,235.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $239.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $259.98 and a 200-day moving average of $259.32. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $225.39 and a 1-year high of $374.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $85.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.81%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

