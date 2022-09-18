Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAOF) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAOF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $0.15 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 16.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Telecom Italia Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of TIAOF stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. Telecom Italia has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.26.

About Telecom Italia

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

