Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAOF) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAOF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $0.15 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 16.67% from the stock’s previous close.
Telecom Italia Trading Down 4.3 %
Shares of TIAOF stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. Telecom Italia has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.26.
About Telecom Italia
