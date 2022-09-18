Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 278 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $687,551,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 7,498.0% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,005,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,482 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth about $280,829,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 15,459.1% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,687,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 194.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,988,000 after acquiring an additional 804,708 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WM. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.86.

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at $8,840,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at $8,840,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,544.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,067 shares of company stock worth $9,292,271. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $169.34 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $138.58 and a one year high of $175.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.15 and a 200-day moving average of $159.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $69.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

