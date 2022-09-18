Symmetry Partners LLC Purchases 10,654 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 212.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,654 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in K. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 194,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,561,000 after purchasing an additional 9,095 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 289,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,644,000 after acquiring an additional 153,462 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,874,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,589,000 after acquiring an additional 192,069 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,570,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,594,000 after acquiring an additional 150,151 shares during the period. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

K has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

Kellogg Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of K opened at $71.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.43. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $76.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 54.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $11,079,858.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,731,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,300,840,638.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kellogg news, CFO Amit Banati sold 6,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $515,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,905,128. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $11,079,858.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,731,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,300,840,638.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,042,352 shares of company stock valued at $76,465,196. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

