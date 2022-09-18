Symmetry Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,671,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,231,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 188,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 31,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,451,000 after acquiring an additional 13,092 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

NYSE MMC opened at $156.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.76. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.80 and a fifty-two week high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 16.36%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 27th. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.60%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.