Symmetry Partners LLC Has $827,000 Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSX. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in CSX by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX stock opened at $29.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $27.59 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their price objective on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on CSX to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.33.

CSX Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.