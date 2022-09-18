Symmetry Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $431,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 749,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,240,000 after acquiring an additional 21,493 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 19,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 7,970 shares in the last quarter. 33.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Penske Automotive Group

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total value of $580,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,683 shares in the company, valued at $427,448.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 46.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance

Shares of Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $104.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.58 and a 12 month high of $126.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.65.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 34.68% and a net margin of 5.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PAG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.60.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

