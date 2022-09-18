Symmetry Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,117 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avity Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Guardian Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in Honeywell International by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $177.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $119.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $192.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.22. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.35 and a 12-month high of $228.26.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.08.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

