Symmetry Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,178 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,935 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in América Móvil by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 28,719 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in América Móvil by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,368 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC grew its holdings in América Móvil by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 149,294 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in América Móvil by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 15,360 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in América Móvil by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,406 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Get América Móvil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMX shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

América Móvil Trading Down 0.8 %

América Móvil stock opened at $16.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.33 and its 200-day moving average is $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $16.64 and a 1 year high of $22.65. The company has a market cap of $53.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.84.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.18). América Móvil had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

América Móvil Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were given a $0.1964 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.84%.

América Móvil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.