Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM) Shares Purchased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,036 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.11% of Sylvamo worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sylvamo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,491,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Sylvamo by 4,229.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 8,458 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sylvamo by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 424,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,114,000 after acquiring an additional 187,752 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sylvamo by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 275,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,179,000 after acquiring an additional 19,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Sylvamo by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 39,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLVM opened at $37.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.31 and a 200-day moving average of $39.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.12. Sylvamo Co. has a 52 week low of $23.10 and a 52 week high of $53.00.

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $912.00 million for the quarter. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 136.59% and a net margin of 3.21%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sylvamo from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

In related news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

