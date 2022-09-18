Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Price Target Cut to CHF 475

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from CHF 485 to CHF 475 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SCMWY. UBS Group upgraded shares of Swisscom from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Swisscom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Swisscom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $490.00.

Swisscom Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SCMWY opened at $51.96 on Friday. Swisscom has a 1 year low of $50.35 and a 1 year high of $61.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $269.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.31.

About Swisscom

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

