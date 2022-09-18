Stonnington Group LLC Sells 670 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Stonnington Group LLC decreased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,523 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in NVIDIA by 550.0% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $131.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $126.17 and a 1 year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.68.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.