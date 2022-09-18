Stonnington Group LLC Sells 5,020 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Stonnington Group LLC reduced its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,020 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter worth $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 100.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 82.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $94.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.86. The firm has a market cap of $108.71 billion, a PE ratio of 54.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $282.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Insider Activity at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.93.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

