Stonnington Group LLC Sells 2,135 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Stonnington Group LLC reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,374 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Intel by 4.9% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Intel by 4.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Intel by 11.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,317,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $313,112,000 after purchasing an additional 651,178 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,897,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel by 2.2% during the first quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,164 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $29.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.93. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $28.42 and a 12 month high of $56.28.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.96.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.