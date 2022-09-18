Stonnington Group LLC Sells 1,765 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Stonnington Group LLC lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.1% of Stonnington Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth $410,000. First Community Trust NA lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 32,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 140,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,377,000 after buying an additional 6,788 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 26,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 66.0% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 233,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,233,000 after acquiring an additional 92,732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $46.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.43. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.94 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $258.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

