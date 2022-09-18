Stonnington Group LLC Has $692,000 Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Stonnington Group LLC cut its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,738 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,485,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,457 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 29,773 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stolper Co increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 7,617 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $254.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $187.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.99.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 67.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Atlantic Securities upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

