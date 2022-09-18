Stonnington Group LLC Has $365,000 Stock Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Stonnington Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Markel by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Security Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Markel by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 2,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Markel by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Markel by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Markel by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 48 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,196.54 per share, with a total value of $57,433.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,579.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,202.46 per share, with a total value of $60,123.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,595,909.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,196.54 per share, with a total value of $57,433.92. Following the purchase, the director now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,579.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 181 shares of company stock valued at $218,307 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Markel Price Performance

Shares of MKL opened at $1,182.97 on Friday. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $1,162.00 and a 12-month high of $1,519.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,231.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,322.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 672.15 and a beta of 0.71.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $45.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.43 by $23.59. Markel had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 0.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $19.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 67.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MKL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,450.00.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

