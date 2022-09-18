Stephen W. Laut Sells 5,000 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.59, for a total transaction of C$372,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,654,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$123,401,886.08.

Stephen W. Laut also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 12th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.28, for a total transaction of C$366,412.50.

On Monday, August 29th, Stephen W. Laut sold 280 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.40, for a total transaction of C$21,112.00.

On Thursday, August 25th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.35, for a total transaction of C$371,750.00.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.75, for a total transaction of C$363,750.00.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Stephen W. Laut sold 375 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.90, for a total transaction of C$25,087.50.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$71.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$82.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.43. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of C$40.69 and a 52 week high of C$88.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$69.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$74.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.85 by C$0.41. The company had revenue of C$11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.04 billion. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 10.22108 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CNQ shares. CSFB set a C$93.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$93.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$91.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$115.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$79.27.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

