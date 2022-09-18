STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) PT Raised to C$10.00

STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$7.75 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$11.50 to C$11.75 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

STEP Energy Services Price Performance

OTCMKTS SNVVF opened at $4.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.41. STEP Energy Services has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $5.19.

STEP Energy Services Company Profile

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service the oil and gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions for coiled tubing and hydraulic fracturing operations, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

